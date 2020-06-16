Kathy J. Hyland
WEST LIBERTY - Kathy J. Hyland, age 55, of West Liberty, passed away at 12:55 p.m. on June 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on August 8, 1964, a daughter of the late George Ray "Bud" and Ruth Marie (Melah) King.

On May 5, 1990, Kathy married Elverton "Al" Hyland Jr. in West Liberty, Ohio, and he survives, along with their children, Emily Hyland and Ben Hyland; a sister, Vicki (Carl) Zahller, a brother, Mike (Shelley) King; five nieces and nephews, Caleb (Cassie) Zahller, Joshua Zahller, Heather (Rob) Smorey, Holly (Ben) Miller, and Jason (Angie) King.

Kathy was employed at AAA for 15 years before working as an office assistant for the Village of West Liberty. Kathy possessed a strong religious faith reflected through her loving spirit. Kathy was a loving wife and mother who showed unconditional support for friends and family. She especially loved being her children's biggest fan throughout sports and extracurriculars.

Kathy's brother, Mike King, will lead a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 101 Zanesfield Road, West Liberty. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Kathy's memory, to the Logan County Cancer Society c/o Mary Rutan Foundations, 205 Palmer Avenue, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311 or Universal Home Health & Hospice Care, 921 Rush Avenue, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME in West Liberty and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home
101 Zanesfield Road
West Liberty, OH 43357
(937) 465-3940
