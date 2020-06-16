UPPER ARLINGTON - Kay C. Gladman, of Upper Arlington, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born in Urbana, Ohio to the late Donald and Beatrice Channell. Also preceding her in death were her husband of 49 years, Ronald Gladman and her much loved aunt Betty Clem. Kay and her sisters were farm girls in the truest and best sense, and she was active with 4H Club and showed the Grand Champion steer at the Champaign County Fair. She was a loving, protective, and active mother to her sons, Michael and Robert. She was a fixture at their baseball and basketball games, golf matches, and school events. After her children grew older, Kay spent many years at Brooks Brothers, where she was a wonderful sales associate. She later worked at Riverside Methodist Hospital as a volunteer, in nursing research, and as a customer care provider. She loved Riverside and her too-many-to-count hospital colleagues and friends, and she had a passion for Riverside's mission of helping patients and their families. Kay also enjoyed golf, bowling, Broadway shows, traveling with her beloved husband Ron, and attending Northwest United Methodist Church. She particularly loved spending time with her precious grandchildren. Kay will be deeply missed by her sons Michael (Marjorie) Gladman and Robert (Elaine) Gladman; grandchildren Scarlett, Sophie, and Josh Gladman; sisters Dona Tullis and Susan (Allen) Maurice; and her many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID, the family will have a Private Funeral Service at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221 with a public celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Methodist Hospital at Ohio Health Foundation, 3430 OhioHealth Parkway, Columbus, Ohio 43202. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.