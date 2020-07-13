SPRINGFIELD - Kaylena "Kay" Jean Blair, 48, of New Carlisle, went to be with the Lord on July 9, 2020, following a brief battle with cancer. She was born July 23rd, 1971 the daughter of Billy J. Blair and Diana Jean (Kirtley) Hackworth. Kaylena graduated in 1990 from Tecumseh High School. She was an active member of Victory Church, Fairborn where she volunteered in the children's ministry. She was employed by Ohio Stamping and Machine Inc. (OSMI), Springfield. Kaylena loved adventures of the great outdoors and was an avid reader. Kay is survived by her parents, Diana Jean (Kirtley) Hackworth and Billy J. and Carolyn Blair; her siblings, Bethel Blair, Billie Green, Doug Taylor, Tom (Jennifer) Taylor, Mark (Jamie) Hackworth, Paul (Lori) Hackworth and Kenneth Jr. (Beth) Hackworth; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Harlan and Bethel Blair, William and Alvina Kirtley and Raymond and Phyllis King; her great-grandparents, Eddie and Hannah Hitchcock; a sister, Karen Louck. A celebration of Kay's life will be held Saturday, July 18 at noon at Victory Church, 2443 Valle Greene Dr., Fairborn with Pastor Derek Trenum officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Graveside services will be held at Sam Blair Cemetery in Kentucky on July 25. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Community Mercy Hospice, 100 W. McCreight Ave., Springfield.