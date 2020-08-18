URBANA - Keith A. Beaty, 56, of St. Paris, passed away unexpectedly Friday, August 14, 2020 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

He was born November 18, 1963 in Piqua, Ohio. Keith was a 1984 graduate of Graham High School. He was currently employed as a Sr. Lab Technician with Andritz Inc. He enjoyed gardening, going to flea markets, watching baseball & football; but especially spending time with his granddaughters.

He is survived by his children, Kenny (Heather) Beaty and Sierra M. Beaty; his grandchildren, Arabella and Rowen.

Keith is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Maxine Beaty and his wife, Lillian Ruth (Farber) Beaty.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Evergreen Cemetery, St. Paris, Ohio.

Arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.