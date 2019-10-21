ST. PARIS - Keith Elston Barger, 72, crossed the finish line October 18, 2019.

Keith was a 1965 Graham graduate. Keith retired in 2012 after dedicating 30 years of service in the Ohio Operating Engineers, where he served as union negotiator. He joined Knights of Pythias St Paris in 1984, where he served as Chancellor of Commander. He was awarded Knight of the year in 1995. He was Knights of Pythias Grand Chancellor state of Ohio 2000. In 2003 he became a member of Knight of Pythias Supreme Lodge, where he served for many years. He was an active and longtime member of Sons of Amvets, VFW, American Legion Troy, Oh. He proudly served on the honor guard for these clubs.

Born September 18, 1947 to the late Elston Barger and Nina Pond, he is survived by his PARTENER IN CRIME of 34 years Judy Grimes-Barger, his OUTSTANDING daughter April "Bunny" and Ron York, of Sidney, OH, grandsons Josh Barger, Levi Barger, great-grandchildren McKenna and Xander Barger, his 2 amazing sons Matt and Julie Grimes of St. Paris, OH, and grandsons Cole Grimes, and Chandler Grimes, and Chris and Laura Grimes of Hilliard, OH, grandchildren Tanner, Adri, Will, Gunner Grimes, Taylor, Sarah, Austin Rowe, and grandson Stewart Hicks. HONERABLE MENTION goes to Rikki Grimes, Emily Cohn-Jordon, sisters Lisa (Ben) Drake, Cass Spreher and Randy Hunt, and brother Greg Barger. He was preceded in death by his adventurous daughter Nikki Barger and brother John Barger. He leaves behind lots of loving family and friends.

Visitation will be Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6 to 8p.m. at ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME in St. Paris, OH 43072. Pythian services will be held at 8 p.m. followed by a memorial service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Terre Haute Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 U.S. 36, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America at https://online.chrohnscolitisfoundation.org.