URBANA - Keith Wynn, 73, of Woodstock, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in the OSU Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.

He was born May 12, 1947 in Urbana, Ohio, the son of Bill and Virginia (Thornhill) Wynn. Keith proudly served his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and his pets, Jenny, Sammy, and Shy; but most of all he loved his wife Jacki more than anything.

Keith is survived by his children, Keith Wynn and Rhonda (John) Vermillion, his grandchildren, Josh (Shilo) Vermillion and Jacki (Marcelino) Clark, his great-grandchildren, Finnley and Paisley Clark, his sisters, Pam Derr, Jennifer (Jerry) Brehm, Cindy Knotts, Shelia Ruby and Teresa Duncan, brothers, Bruce (Tammy) Wynn and Jeff (Robin) Wynn, several nieces and nephews, as well as special friends, Vern (Kay) Evilsizor, Bill Hanley, Betty (Roger) Wicks and Mike (Irene) Duffy.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jacki Wynn, his parents, brothers, Bill Wynn and Gary Allen Wynn, sisters, Sharon Wynn, Amy Wynn and Delilah Nance, a brother-in-law, Bruce Derr, niece, Christy Knotts, nephew Tim Wynn and a special friend, Steve Knisley.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in the FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg with Pastor John Ramsey officiating. The family will receive friends 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. prior to the service. Per the families' request casual attire is encouraged.

Burial will follow in Woodstock Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Freshwater, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
57 West Maple Street
North Lewisburg, OH 43060
(937) 747-2101
