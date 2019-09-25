URBANA - Kenneth Carlos "Pete" Peter, 83, of Urbana, passed away September 25, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 23, 1936 in Columbus. Pete had served four years in the Ohio National Guard out of Urbana. He was a lifelong foundry man who worked in many executive positions over the years. He had been a member of Urbana Baptist Church, Woodland Golf Club and Liberty Hills Golf Club. He was an Ohio State Buckeyes fanatic.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Joyce (Ferryman) Peter; son, Steven Carlos (Carol) Peter of Chardon, Ohio; daughter, Carla (Jerry) Kirk of Urbana; granddaughter, Kelly (Jesse) Wolfe; and his devoted dog, Boo. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.