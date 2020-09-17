MECHANICSBURG - Kenneth "Ken" E. Wagner, 67, of Cable, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Ken was born May 7, 1953 in Waco, Texas. Ken was a 1971 graduate of Westland High School in Galloway, Ohio, where he played baseball and was a member of the ROTC program. Ken served his country in the United States Air National Guard based at Rickenbacker Air Force Base from 1978 to 1984 where he earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. He retired from Sears Distribution Center in Columbus, Ohio after 21 years of service. As a side job he was Co-Owner of Woods & Wagner Painting. In 1993 Ken worked for his dad's lawn mowing business then soon after became the owner of Trim Lawn until 1998. He then had the unique opportunity to work with his best friend "Curt" at Shade Tree Canopy Systems. Also, worked 5 years for Rittal Corporation in Urbana, Ohio. Ken was currently employed at Champaign Transit System (CTS) as a part-time driver for the County. Ken achieved Eagle Scout at the age of 14, received the highest award given by the Boy Scouts, which is an Eagle Scout, in ceremonies at Pease Air Force Base in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. In 1980, he ran in the very first Columbus Marathon. He enjoyed coaching little league baseball and basketball for the Westland Youth Athletic Association from 1985 to 1995. He was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed camping, hiking, canoeing and back packing especially in the Smokey Mountains on the Appalachian Trail. He also enjoyed a two-week camping/canoeing trip into the Quantico Wilderness area in Canada. Most of all, Ken enjoyed family vacations and spending time with the ones he loved. Ken is survived by his father, Clinton E. (Panda) Wagner; his wife, Sandra A. (Neff) Wagner, the love of his life for 49 years; his daughter, Kelly Marie Wagner; his son, Christopher E. Wagner; his grandchildren, Jacob, Ashley, Michael, Prestyn, Mason & Aubrey; his great-grandchildren, Raelynn & Sebastion; his sisters, Teresa (Michael Hand) Wagner, Valerie (Donald) Sharp, and Terry Wagner, Judy (Frank) Damico, Mendy (Jeff) Chard, Jenniffer (Paul) Darlington; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Dixie Violet (Anderson) Wagner, as well as his grandparents, Forrest & Hazel Wagner and Brewer & Ruby Anderson. A celebration to honor Ken's life will be held at the family's convenience in the next few weeks. Memorial contributions may be made to Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County, 8044 Catawba-Mechanicsburg Road, Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044. Arrangements are entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.