Kenneth M. "Ken" Dunham (1956 - 2019)
Service Information
Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home
101 Zanesfield Road
West Liberty, OH
43357
(937)-465-3940
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
West Liberty., OH
Obituary
WEST LIBERTY - Kenneth M. "Ken" Dunham, age 63, of Orrville, Ohio and formerly of West Liberty, passed away at 6 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Orrville, Ohio. He was born in West Liberty, Ohio on August 14, 1956 to the late Thomas Milton and Geneva Ann (Foster) Dunham.

On August 9, 1980, in West Liberty, Ohio, he married the former Sarah K. Geil and she survives.

He is also survived by his daughter, Kathryn Dunham of Colorado; grandchildren, Noah, Carly, and Khalil; a brother, Steve (Sherry) Dunham of New Hampshire; and special friends, Jennifer and Chad Curtis.

Ken was a general manager for 40 years and spent his last 12 years as the general manager at Graywacker Engineering. He enjoyed working in the yard and on his home. Ken also enjoyed woodworking. All who knew and loved Ken will miss him.

Pastor Mike Mitchell will officiate a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the Fairview Cemetery in West Liberty.

Memorial contribution may be made to the , 5455 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43214.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME in West Liberty and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
