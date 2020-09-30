URBANA - Kermit D. Russell, 79, of Delaware, Ohio passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Kermit was born July 4, 1941 in Urbana, Ohio, the son of the late Marvin and Ilene (Dibert) Russell. He was a member of the All Shepherds Lutheran Church, Lewis Center. Kermit was also a member of Harmony Lodge #8 F. & A. M. as well as the Optimist Club. He enjoyed working in Urbana & serving Champaign County as a Vice President at Champaign Bank for 23 years and serving as Treasurer for the County for 17 years. Kermit enjoyed his retirement with the family & grandchildren, going golfing with his 3 best friends and visiting his Starbucks friends every day. Kermit is survived by his loving wife, Mary Susan Russell; his children, Bethany (Wes) Brown and Jeffrey (Stephanie Johnson) Russell; the mother of their children, Kathleen Russell; his stepchildren, Bob (Karrie) Jackson, Beth (Scott) Weatherby and Patty (Dana) Randall; grandchildren, Tyson Brown, Aiden, Claira, Maddie, & Audrey Jackson, Leo, PJ, & Joey Weatherby and Cameron, Cecilia, Layla, & Jane Randall; special cousin, like a brother, Richard (Bettina) Dibert; brother-in-law, Pat (Julie) Flanigan and sister-in-law, Margaret (Charles) Thoma. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 in the funeral home with Pastor Wendy Richter officiating. Burial will follow at OakDale Cemetery, Urbana. Memorial contributions may be made in Kermit's memory to All Shepherds Lutheran Church, 6580 Columbus Pike #9009, Lewis Center, Ohio 43035. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.