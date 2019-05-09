TIPP CITY - Kermit K. Littlejohn, age 94, of Christiansburg passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. He was born in Christiansburg, Ohio on September 8, 1924, the son of Harry and Stella (Wheaton) Littlejohn. He was a graduate of Christiansburg-Jackson High School and a member of the Christiansburg United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and served in WWII under General George S. Patton in Germany. He worked for the Railroad Express for over 9 years then worked for Shell Oil Company. He retired in 1986 after 32 years.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 73 years, Mary (Zimmerman) Littlejohn; children Barney (Marisa) Littlejohn of Covington, Teresa (Dennis) Overcash and Shelly (Bob) Heath, both of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; grandchildren Mark Overcash, Misty (Michael) Coshatt, Brayden Heath, Boston Heath, Baylor (Morgan) Heath, Michael (Cathy) Henne and Dawn (Gary Grisham) Cantrill; great-grandchildren Skyler Overcash, Hallie Coshatt, Gavin Coshatt, Teddy Heath, Zach Henne, Lilly Henne, Christopher Cantrill, Colin Cantrill, Shelby (Clint) Bulcher and Ariona Grissham; great-great-grandchildren Shayna and Brynlee Bulcher; brothers Denny Littlejohn and Donald (Betty) Littlejohn; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Melvin and Garnard Littlejohn. Kerm used his many gifts and talents to serve his family and his community. He was a loving husband, dad, grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Christiansburg United Methodist Church, corner of Monroe and Third Street, Christiansburg, Ohio. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the church with Pastor Bill Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Kerm's memory to the Christiansburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 407, Christiansburg, Ohio 45389 or the Christiansburg Fire Co., P.O. Box 300, Christiansburg, Ohio 45389. Services have been entrusted to the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, Tipp City. Condolences may be made to the family at www.blessingfh.com.