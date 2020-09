DELAWARE — Kermit Russell, 79 of Delaware, Ohio passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2020 in the funeral home.