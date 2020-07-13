1/1
Kevin Eugene Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

URBANA - Kevin Eugene Thomas, 55, (3-1-1965) of Urbana, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in the James Cancer Center at the OSU Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was a 1984 graduate of Urbana High School. Previously employed by Honda of America in Marysville, Ohio for 30 years. Currently employed by Navistar of Springfield, Ohio. Kevin is survived by his wife of 24 years, Toieka (Humphrey) Thomas; his mother, Gail E. Thomas; his sister, Sherry (James) Griffeth; his nieces, Kendall Thomas and Brandie Thomas-Kent; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Scarlett (George) Miller, Valerie (Oakie) Moore, Sherri (Wayne) Smith, Sonja (Charles) Martin, Crystal "Michael" (Rodney) Anderson and Rufus Humphrey; and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Aaron E. Thomas; grandparents, Walter and Edith Thomas and Reuben and Lucille Moore.

Kevin was a devoted Cincinnati Bengals fan. Per Kevin's wishes, there will not be a funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cancer Research @ OSU, 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210 or the Kidney Foundation, 2831 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115. Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved