URBANA - Kevin Eugene Thomas, 55, (3-1-1965) of Urbana, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in the James Cancer Center at the OSU Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was a 1984 graduate of Urbana High School. Previously employed by Honda of America in Marysville, Ohio for 30 years. Currently employed by Navistar of Springfield, Ohio. Kevin is survived by his wife of 24 years, Toieka (Humphrey) Thomas; his mother, Gail E. Thomas; his sister, Sherry (James) Griffeth; his nieces, Kendall Thomas and Brandie Thomas-Kent; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Scarlett (George) Miller, Valerie (Oakie) Moore, Sherri (Wayne) Smith, Sonja (Charles) Martin, Crystal "Michael" (Rodney) Anderson and Rufus Humphrey; and a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Aaron E. Thomas; grandparents, Walter and Edith Thomas and Reuben and Lucille Moore.

Kevin was a devoted Cincinnati Bengals fan. Per Kevin's wishes, there will not be a funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cancer Research @ OSU, 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210 or the Kidney Foundation, 2831 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115. Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.