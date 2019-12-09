NORTH LEWISBURG - LaDonna J. Willis, 86, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in her home with her family by her side.

She was born December 7, 1932 in Woodstock, Ohio, the daughter of the late Adolf and Faye (Shelpman) Murray.

She was a 1950 graduate of Woodstock High School. Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was most important to her.

Donna is survived by her husband, Jimmie D. Willis; daughters, Sherry (Dale) Roberts, Cindy (Joe) Graham and Cathy (Mark) Woods; her son, James "Jamie" (Kim) Willis; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings David Murray and Marietta Shoemaker.

Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 in the Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg, Ohio with Pastor Frank Summerfield officiating.

Services are entrusted to FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg, Ohio.