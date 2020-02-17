URBANA - LaDonna "Donnie" May Barger, 86, of Urbana passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Mercy Memorial Hospital, Urbana. Donnie was born November 26, 1933 in Champaign County, the daughter of Roy and Edna (Neal) Bricker. She enjoyed quilting, computer games and crossword puzzles. Donnie also loved spending time with loved ones.

Donnie is survived by her stepdaughter, Diane (Barry) Baughman; her stepdaughter-in-law, Debra Barger; her sister, Carol J. (Bricker) Monroe; her brother, Paul M. (Jackie) Bricker; 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alan Barger; her stepson, David Barger; her grandson, Larry Barger; and her brothers, Roy Bricker Jr. and Bob Bricker. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Barry Baughman officiating. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Champaign County, P.O. Box 38125, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.