Larisa Elizabeth Ingle
FAIRBORN - Larisa Elizabeth Ingle, age 39, of London, OH passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at OSU Wexner Medical Center. She was born in Springfield, OH on March 24, 1981. She was preceded in death by her father, James Ingle, in 2017. She is survived by her sons, Tavian Tyree of London, Tegan Schook of London, daughters Ashley Schook and Destiny Schook, as well as their father, Jonathan Schook of Indiana, her mother, Debra Field Randall of Hillsboro, her Aunt Joyce Ingle of Springfield, her brother Brandon (Christy) Belt of South Carolina, sister Alexandra Hickey (Jesse) of Wilmington, and sister Mariana Wichmann of Germany and The Wichmann family of Brazil. She is also survived by nephews Colby, Morgan, and Oliver, as well as a niece, Emeline and many other very close aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family, special friends Jennifer Winslow, Mike Wolfe, Amber Baisden, Kyra Sidhu, Cortney Wallis, Monica Lucas and Adrienne Poindexter. Public memorial services will be held at a later date. BURCHAM-TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME, Fairborn, OH is entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
