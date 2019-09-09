URBANA - Larry A. Gordon, 75, of Urbana, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 in his home with his family by his side.

He was born January 15, 1944 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Lawrence and Myrtle (King) Gordon.

Larry served his country in the United States Army. He was employed as a Supervisor with International Harvester Trucking. He enjoyed watching sports, especially the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots.

He also enjoyed computers and blue-print drawings.

He is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Josephine (Comer) Gordon; his daughters, Gretchen (Brian) Baker, Cindy Gordon, and Jennifer Gordon; 2 grandchildren, Milyke and Michelle; his brother, Charles (Grace) Gordon; 3 nieces; as well as his cat, Autumn.

He is preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Charlene and Punch Comer; and his cat, Buster.

A special thanks to the Hospice of Dayton and their staff.

A memorial gathering will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420-1890.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com.