CIRCLEVILLE - Larry Calton, 74, of Circleville passed away on June 15, 2019. He was born on June 13, 1945 in Columbus to Ralph and Hulda (Frazier) Calton. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son Chad Calton. Larry, an Army Veteran, is survived by his wife Nancy (Dillard) Calton, children James (Alicia), Sacy (Delfino), Jason (Stacy) Calton and Kristy (Keith) Smith, grandchildren Tyler, Kayla, Ashley, Maverick, Lauren, Dillon, Paige, Gage and Oaka, brother Wendell Calton, sister Elaine Winegardner and by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Heritage Nazarene Church, Circleville with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville. Friends may call at the WELLMAN FUNERAL HOME, Circleville on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to , 1240 East 9th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44199. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.