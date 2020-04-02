URBANA - Larry Donald Stayrook, Sr., 75, of Urbana, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at home. He was born September 18, 1944 in Urbana the son of Richard M. and June V. Hiltibran of Urbana, Ohio and Raymond Jacob Stayrook of Lippincott, Ohio.He was a former employee of Carter Steel in Bellefontaine, Ohio where he worked as a yardman. Larry was a lifetime member of FOE Post #979 of Urbana, Ohio. He loved fishing, mushroom hunting, gardening, and was an avid squirrel and rabbit hunter for many years.Larry leaves to cherish his memory: five sons, Randy Jacob Stayrook, Ricky Donald Jerome Stayrook, Larry Donald Stayrook, Jr., Richard James Stayrook, and Ryan (Cathy) Casey Burk; three daughters, Evelyn Hope (David) Parker, Beverly Lynn (Shawn) Shelton and Laura Viola Stayrook; sister, Patricia Austin of Beavercreek, Ohio; special friends, Tom Jenkins and Tea Bingham; seventeen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Raymond "Bud" Lewis Stayrook and Samuel Blaine Stayrook, Sr.; granddaughter, Gracie Joy Slagle; and grandson, Travis Lee Tray Stayrook. A gathering will be held at a later date.

