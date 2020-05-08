Larry Fremont Black
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MECHANICSBURG - Larry Fremont Black, 83, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Mechanicsburg. He was born April 21, 1937 in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, the son of Isaac Fremont and Miriam (Carter) Black. Larry was a graduate of Mechanicsburg High School and attended Ohio State University. He was a member of the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church. Larry was a retired businessman and Real Estate Broker. He enjoyed reading, traveling and commercial property real estate. Larry is survived by his wife of 22 ½ years, Martha Black; his daughter, Dianna Lynn (Tony) Light; his sons, Michael Anthony (Cathy) Black and David Lawrence Black; the mother of his children, Mary Susan Black; his step-daughter, Marianne Propst; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; his brother, Thomas Black; his sister-in-law, Rebecca Black; and special friends Thomas Rich and Mark Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Mary Jane Black; his son, Larry Mark Black; and his brother, Daniel Black. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. A private memorial celebration of Larry's life will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, McDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio, with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 1:15 p.m. with the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are strongly suggested in Larry's memory to The Blessing Bag School Lunch Program at the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 111, Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044; please make check payable to the Church. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Celebration of Life
1:15 PM
Send Flowers
MAY
13
Memorial service
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH 43044
937-834-3445
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 8, 2020
Larry was my cousin and we had a lot of good memories. His mother was my Aunt and I used to go over every summer and stay with our grandmother Carter. My sister and I used to go down to my Aunts house and we played with our cousins on there farm. Larry always would tease us girls. We had a lot of fun family times together. Rest In Peace Larry. Love your cousin Patty.
Patty Goldsmith
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved