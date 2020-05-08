MECHANICSBURG - Larry Fremont Black, 83, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Mechanicsburg. He was born April 21, 1937 in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, the son of Isaac Fremont and Miriam (Carter) Black. Larry was a graduate of Mechanicsburg High School and attended Ohio State University. He was a member of the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church. Larry was a retired businessman and Real Estate Broker. He enjoyed reading, traveling and commercial property real estate. Larry is survived by his wife of 22 ½ years, Martha Black; his daughter, Dianna Lynn (Tony) Light; his sons, Michael Anthony (Cathy) Black and David Lawrence Black; the mother of his children, Mary Susan Black; his step-daughter, Marianne Propst; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; his brother, Thomas Black; his sister-in-law, Rebecca Black; and special friends Thomas Rich and Mark Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Mary Jane Black; his son, Larry Mark Black; and his brother, Daniel Black. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. A private memorial celebration of Larry's life will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, McDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio, with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 1:15 p.m. with the service beginning at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are strongly suggested in Larry's memory to The Blessing Bag School Lunch Program at the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 111, Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044; please make check payable to the Church. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 8 to May 9, 2020.