URBANA - Larry Lee Burden, 75, a lifelong resident of Urbana, Ohio, passed away on June 14, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 15, 1944 in Urbana, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph G. and Lulu Pearl (Mason) Burden. Larry was a 1962 graduate of Urbana High School. He was employed with Grimes Manufacturing for 32 years as a Designing Engineer. He then retired from Hoffman Engineering.

He was a member of the Urbana Moose #1215, Pearce Kerns American Legion Post #120 and the Urbana VFW #5451. He enjoyed golf, bowling, gardening and his dog Callie.

Larry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shirley (Cooper) Burden, his daughter, Angela (Jeremy) Jacobs, his grandchildren, Dallas Lee Bartley, Jaylin Pearl Bartley, Hannah Jacobs and Hailey Jacobs, his sister, Joanne Yoder, brother and sisters-in-law, Robert (Cheri) Cooper and Patricia Koerner, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Earl Burden, Helen Hendershot, Lillian Brannick and Betty Hole and sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and John Snyder.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite local animal shelter.

Per Larry's wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.

