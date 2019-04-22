URBANA - Laughn Leo Siez, 70, of Urbana, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Springfield Regional Medical Center.

He was born on July 6, 1948 in Santa Monica, CA and retired as a machinist after 40 years of service. Laughn was a member of the VFW in Urbana and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Siez; daughters, Venus (Christopher) Van Hoose and Nicole (Israel) Hernandez; grandchildren, Jessica, Nicholas, Israel Jr. and Aeriana; sister, Amy Siez; brothers, Bruno Siez and Tim Siez; and his dog, Bear.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Dottie Siez.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Friday, April 26, 2019 in the Faith Fellowship Church, 236 Bloomfield Ave., Urbana. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana.

The family is being served by WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.walterfunerals.com.