NORTH LEWISBURG - Leatrice Ann (Swisher) Russell, 91, of North Lewisburg passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the McAuley Center, Urbana, Ohio. She was born May 29, 1929 in Kingscreek, Ohio, the daughter of the late John H. "Jack" and Beatrice (Brant) Swisher. Leatrice and her late husband, Richard were the owners and operators of Russell TV in Urbana for over 40 years. She attended North Lewisburg United Methodist Church. She served as president of the Urbana Bowling Association, the champagne ladies league and Sunday night mixed league for years. She served on the board of directors of the association and served as a delegate to the state convention golden state and local tournaments. Leatrice was honored in 2001 for 20+ years of service. She is survived by her daughters, Cylinda (Gary "Woody") Herron, Vicky (Larry) McCauley; sons, Randy (Linda) Thomas, Richard "Richie" Russell; sister, Mary Jane Dunlavy; her grandchildren, Lanay (Todd) Cordell, Tracey (Greg) Flora, Carie (Matt) Dernlan, Angie (Greg) Hatfield, Amber (Alan) Swayne, Rob (Lisa) Thomas and Ryan (Sheri) Thomas; her great-grandchildren, Emily, Katie, Shelby, Connor, Cody, Eli, Grace, Zane, Ava, Aubrey and Aria and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Clyde Thomas and Richard "Earl" Russell; her daughter, Becky Jo Hunt; and her great-grandchildren, Jacob Detwiler and Sydney Allmon.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is strongly suggested. Funeral services to celebrate Leatrice's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg with Pastor Karen Montgomery officiating. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. prior. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg. Memorial contributions can be made in Leatrice's memory to Sydney's Magnolia House in care of Angie Hatfield, 1600 Sassafras Lane, Marysville, Ohio 43040. Condolences can be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com.