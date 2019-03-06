HOLIDAY, Fla. - Leon Pinkerman, 87, of Holiday, Florida passed away February 2, 2019 at Sunshine Christian Home in Holiday, Florida. He was born to John & Lura (Brumfield) Pinkerman in Lawrence County, Ohio. After moving to Florida in 1978, he started Lee's Specialty Contractors from which he retired in 2009. Leon was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary (McCain), brothers, Bill, Charles, Edgar, Ray, and sisters, Bessie Phipps and Carol Jean Carter. Also granddaughter, Kim Crabtree Arantz Brooks. He is survived by 2 daughters, Joyce Speaks of Clearwater, Florida and Kathy (Rick) Garver of Vandalia, Ohio. Survived by 3 grandsons, Chad (Kim) Garver of Vandalia, Christopher (Valorie) Crabtree Arantz of Palm Harbor, Florida and Brian (Tonya) Garver of Clayton, Ohio. 7 great-grandchildren, Ryan (Alissa Ayers) Garver, Kyle Garver, Zac Garver, Joshua Garver, Justin (Heather) Arantz, Dawson Brooks, and Nathan Arantz. 5 great-great-grandchildren, Alicia Arantz, Lily Arantz, Lincoln and Quinn Arantz and Owen Lee Garver. A memorial service will be held on 3/9/19 at 10:30 at the chapel at Oakdale Cemetery.