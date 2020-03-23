URBANA - Leonard "Lee" Leroy Kizer, 84, of Urbana Ohio, beloved husband of Bernice Louise (Kemp) for 60 years passed away peacefully Friday March 20, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Graydon Leroy and Rosetta Mae (Zirkle) Kizer, brothers William, Kenneth, Robert and Daniel and an infant sister Karen. Lee was born in his family home in Urbana, Ohio on August 21, 1935 where he lived his entire life. He graduated from Concord High School in 1953. He loved sports and playing basketball with his brothers. He was very good at multi-tasking. He was a farmer his entire life. He enjoyed raising livestock, spring planting and harvesting season and he never turned down a ride in a combine at any age. Directly out of high school he enrolled in the Ohio National Guard and served for seven years. He followed his father's footsteps and was a school bus driver for Concord and later for Graham Local Schools retiring after 30 years. He always said it was time to retire when he started hauling grandkids and "I loved all my students when they were at home in bed a sleep". For many years he transported kids safely to and from school, sport competitions, band concerts and field trips. Lee enjoyed driving and participating in Local, State and National School Bus Safety Rodeos, winning the state competition two years in 1982 and 1984 and placing high in the State and National competitions several other years. Lee had a love of old windmills and worked to have one built and assembled on his family farm. It was a project that brought him great joy.

Of all his special interests, none would bring him as much joy as coaching and watching his children and eventually grandchildren play sports. He loved his Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Reds. Sports or tractor auctions were always on when he was in the room. Lee was a lifetime member of Concord United Methodist Church serving as a teacher, lay leader and board member many years. Lee is survived his children, Melody (Joseph) Henry of Urbana and Alan (Kelli) Kizer of Bluffton, South Carolina and grandchildren, Jacob Kizer, Sarah Henry and Evan Henry. Siblings Richard (Judy) Kizer and Janet Eichelberger; Brother in law Richard Kemp and Sister in law Connie Kizer in addition to several nieces and nephews. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Private funeral service for the family will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Wayne Engle officiating.

Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio. Serving as pall bearers, Richard Kemp, Joseph Henry, Jacob Kizer, Sarah Henry, Evan Henry and Steve Kizer; honorary pall bearers, Richard, Levi, Logan Kizer and Leon Stevenson.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Association of Champaign County, P.O. Box 38125 Urbana, OH 43078 or to Concord Community Center, P. O. Box 52, St. Paris, Ohio 43072. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.