MECHANICSBURG - Leota May (Greenawalt) Rader, 78, of Mechanicsburg passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 in her home. She was born August 28, 1941 in Shelby, Ohio, the daughter of Orlow A. and Hazel (Arnold) Greenawalt.

Leota was a 1959 graduate of Shelby High School and Clark State Community College in 1992. She was employed by Shelby Mutual Insurance Company, Ohio Northern University, Mechanicsburg Schools, Darby Medical Associates, Credit Life Insurance Company, Fox River Paper Company and served 12 years as Fiscal Officer of Goshen Township. Leota was a member of Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church. She loved to sew, bowl and spend time with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Renee Parker, Russell Rader and Rodney (Melissa) Rader; her grandchildren, Tony, Aaron and Cory Parker, Timothy, Austin and Natalie Rader; her brother Glenn Greenawalt; her brother-in-law, Darrell (Marlene) Rader; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Rader; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Leota is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Virgil Rader whom she married August 27, 1961; infant twin sons, Richard and Roger; infant brother, Harold Eugene Greenawalt; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Burdell (Dorothy) Rader, Dwight Rader, Donald Rader, Betty Greenawalt and LaDonna (Daniel) Fuhrer. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Private family services will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg. A procession will form prior to the graveside service for those wishing to show support. You may join the procession to the cemetery, however, due to the guidelines set forth by the governor you must remain in your cars. Line-up will begin at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church, 42 N. Main St., Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 or to the Urbana Champaign County Senior Center, 701 S. Walnut St., Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.