Leslie Faye Woodrum
PALATKA, Fla. - Leslie Faye Woodrum, 81, of Georgetown, passed from this life on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home following an extended illness. She was a native of Ironton, OH. She along with her husband, Johney, were snowbirds. For the past 20 years they enjoyed living in Florida as well as Ohio. Leslie was a true believer and follower of Jesus Christ. In her leisure time she enjoyed reading, cooking, home décor, shopping and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her stepson, Wayne Woodrum, 1 sister and 1 brother. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Johney "Harold" Woodrum, children Shane Moore, Johney Woodrum, Jr., and David Dehart, 3 stepchildren, special daughter-in-law and caregiver, Linda Woodrum, 2 brothers, 2 sisters, numerous grandchildren, including Chelsie Prater, who was also a caregiver, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other extended family members. Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Johnson-Overturf Chapel with Pastor Phillip Hobbs officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill West Cemetery in Palatka. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday beginning at 2:30 p.m. until time of services. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Leslie's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com . Arrangements are entrusted to JOHNSON-OVERTURF FUNERAL HOME in Palatka.

Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home
307 South Palm Avenue
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 325-4521
