URBANA - Lewis W. "Skip" Hilleary, 80, of Urbana, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center, Springfield. He was born December 5, 1939 in Celina, Ohio, the son of Bud and Theona Hilleary. Skip was a 1958 graduate of Celina High School. Early in his career, he was employed with the City of Celina and was an auxiliary Policeman. During that time, he began his career with the Empire Family Restaurant. He soon relocated to Urbana and managed the restaurant for over 25 years. Skip also worked at KTH in St. Paris. He enjoyed sightseeing, taking pictures, landscaping, home improvements, fishing, golfing, but most of all taking care of his family.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharon R. (Hamilton) Hilleary; his children, Shannon Nicole Hilleary-Chamberlain (Chad Chamberlain), Laura Hilleary and Lewis Hilleary; grandchildren, Bryant Chamberlain, Andrew Chamberlain, Chad Jenkins, Larissa Jenkins, Samantha Hilleary, Victoria Hilleary and Kristina Graymire; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Guy Hilleary (Jane Hilleary) and Klayton Hilleary (Mary Hilleary); sister, Diana Siegrist; as well as several nieces and nephews. Skip is preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Leslie Karen Hilleary and a brother, Michael Hilleary. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Private funeral services for the family will be held Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio with Pastors Scott and Karen Griswold officiating. Burial will follow in OakDale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.