URBANA - Lillian "Ann" Hostetler, 64, of DeGraff, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born October 22, 1955 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of Edwin and Lucille (Stepp) Wells. She enjoyed cross stitching, reading and working Sudoku puzzles. Ann was a loving homemaker, wife and mother. Ann is survived by her husband, Dr. Douglas Hostetler; her step-mother, Beulah "Jane" Wells; her daughter-in-law, Jamie Wallingford; her grandchildren, Alexandra Elizabeth Moore, Douglas Paxton Edwin Joseph Hostetler; her step-granddaughter, Madison Bishop; her "adopted daughter," Rachel (John) Epperson and their son, Cameron; her sisters, Ila Jean (Roderick) Yocom, Ellen (Kenny) Cordell, and Helen Combs; her step-brothers, Charles Crusie, David (Cathy) Crusie, Thomas (Mary) Crusie and Mark (Judy) Cruise; her sister-in-law Christina Wells; her brother-in-law David R. Hostetler; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son Christopher; her parents; her brother Edwin (Eddie) Wells; her sister, Teddy Sawyer. Memorial contributions may be made to Wilson Home Health and Hospice, 1083 Fairington Dr., Sidney, OH 45365.

