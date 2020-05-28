MARYSVILLE - Lillian Irene Forson, age 88, of Columbus, formerly of Marysville, died peacefully Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the home of her daughter. Born and raised in Floyd County, Kentucky, she was a 1950 graduate of Garrett High School in Garrett, Kentucky. She was of the Baptist faith and was former associate of General Industries in Marysville. She was a member of Order of Eastern Star. She enjoyed word find puzzles, keeping up with friends and family on Facebook and collecting dolls. She will be most remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was born the first day of Spring on March 20, 1932 in Patrick, Kentucky to the late Everett and Effie Smith Daniels. She was also preceded in death on September 13, 2018 by her husband of 65 years, Darriel B. Forson; three brothers, Everett Daniels, Curt Daniels and James Daniels; and two sisters, Corna Lee Watkins and Dorothy "Sue" Combs. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Richard) Harter of Columbus; her son, Randy D. Forson of Marysville; grandchildren, Angela Travis of Columbus, Michelle (Tim) Gensure of Commercial Point, Rick Eubanks of Hilliard and Jordan Forson of Marysville; great-grandchildren, Jaden Travis, Eaven Eubanks and Alexandria Eubanks; her brother, Floyd Daniels of Garrett, Kentucky; her sister, Sharon Gibson of Marysville; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery in North Lewisburg. UNDERWOOD FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 28 to May 29, 2020.