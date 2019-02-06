URBANA - Linda Clark, 78, of Urbana, Ohio passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in the Ohio State University Medical Center.

She was born July 8, 1940 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of Cecil L. and Clara M. (Downs) Dempsey. Linda was a lifelong resident of Urbana and graduated from Urbana High School in 1958. She attended Jenkins Chapel Community Church. Linda was a member of Double H Square Dancing Club. She was an avid gardener and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Lyn (Mike) Bowers and Suzanne (Deron) Blakely; son, Eric Shaffer; grandchildren, Hannah (Travis) Zimmerman, Joshua Blakely, Nicholas and Noah Bowers; special friend and dancing partner, David McClaine; siblings, Sandy (Bill) Valentine and Jerry (Carol) Dempsey; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Warren Clark.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Kingscreek Cemetery with Pastor Deron Blakely officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jenkins Chapel Community Church, 7016 Urbana Woodstock Pike, Cable, Ohio 43009.

Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com