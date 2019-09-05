PHENIX CITY, Ala. - Linda Kay Goodman of Phenix City, Alabama, was born Aug. 25, 1959, in Dayton and died Sept. 1, 2019. She is survived by husband Mike Goodman, Dayton. Parents are Janet Creech Wilkins of Charlotte, N.C., and Roy W. Pitts, deceased, and Louise Pitts, of St. Paris. Other survivors include son Stephen C. Jackson and family of Dayton; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sisters Teresa A. Chambers of St. Paris, Lesa Barbee of Charlotte, N.C.; brothers Phillip A. Pitts of St. Paris and Jay Cotterman of Va.; four aunts and one uncle; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy W. Pitts; her daughter, Venus Heuer; her grandparents; and several aunts and uncles. Linda will be sadly missed by all who knew her.