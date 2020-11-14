SPRINGFIELD - Linda Kay Moore, 71, of Urbana, Ohio (formerly of Mechanicsburg), passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Vancrest of Urbana, surrounded by her loving family.

Linda was born on December 28, 1948 in Fairborn, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Ocie (Burba) Burnett. She was a nurse and worked for several care centers in the Springfield and Urbana areas over the years. Linda enjoyed hiking, nature, astrology, astronomy, reading, playing cards, animals and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Joshua (Cherie) Moore of Mechanicsburg and David (Tina) Moore of Ramstein, Germany; grandchildren Katelyn, Brookelyn, Ali, Lily, Elliott and Madison Moore; brother, Wendell Burnett; sisters, Phyllis (Carl) Cline and Sue Jones; sister-in-law Lilly Burnett; as well as several nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Donald Burnett and Lawrence "Bud" Burnett; and brother-in-law, Dennis Jones.

The family would like to thank Brooke Herdman, dear friend and nurse, as well as the team at Vancrest of Urbana for the loving care they provided to Linda.

Private funeral arrangements will take place at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 US-36, Urbana, OH 43078 in Linda's name.

Arrangements have been entrusted to FERNCLIFF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY in Springfield, OH. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org.