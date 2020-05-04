URBANA - Linda L. (Shirk) Gilliam, 72, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Linda was born August 22, 1947 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Donald H. Shirk and Lillie Mae (McNeal) Vanover. Linda enjoyed gardening, garage sales, flea markets, collecting purses, bowling, as well as meeting new people and gambling. She loved volunteering at Vancrest Nursing Home where she was known as the Best Bingo Caller around! She especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she cherished and lovingly spoiled. She was a feisty woman and was always ready for fun. She loved helping other people and she was affectionately known as "Mamaw Linda" to any young child she met, and she loved every one one of them! Linda is survived by her husband of 56 years, Stanley B. Gilliam Sr.; her daughter, Pam (Steve) Sanders; her son, Stanley B. Gilliam Jr.; her grandchildren, Eric Gibson, Jennifer (Luke) Sorenson, Brittney (Josh) Titus, Mariah Gilliam, Stanley N. Gilliam; her great-grandchildren, Nora, Matthew, Konnor, Kane, Cortis and Kelley; her brothers, Donald (Peggy) Shirk and John (Angie) Shirk; and her sister, Barb Silvers. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, George Shirk; her sister, Mary (Eugene Fitch) Thacker; and her brother-in-law, Don Silvers. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Private funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Brian Wonn officiating. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page at 1:45 p.m. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery, Urbana. Memorial contributions may be made to Vancrest of Urbana, 2380 US-68, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 4 to May 5, 2020.