URBANA - Linda Lou (Haynes) Conkel, 80, of Urbana passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 in McAuley Center, Urbana.

She was born June 24, 1939 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Kenneth Daniel and Beatrice M. (Williams) Haynes, Sr.

Linda's passion was helping others; she served as a nurse's assistant for many years. She was a member of Mechanicsburg Freewill Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, John W. Conkel Sr. of Urbana, Ohio; daughter, Judith Marie Brewer of London, Ohio; sons, Gary Payne of Springfield, Ohio, Linn (Tina) Payne of Springfield, Ohio, Jerry W. (Medie) Gamble of Windgap, Pennsylvania, Larry (Tammy) Gamble of Springfield, Ohio, George Thomas Rice II of London, Ohio, John W. (Chris) Conkel II of Plain City, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; brother, Kenneth D. (Sue) Haynes Jr. of Jane, Missouri; sister, Shirley Ann Northern of Springdale, Arkansas; several nieces and nephews; and special friends Linda and Bonnie.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lisa Ann; grandchildren, Lisa Marie, Timothy, Joshua; brother, Donald Eugene; and an infant sister.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11-1 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Jesse Walters officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Champaign Co. P.O. Box 38125, Urbana, Ohio 43078

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com