RICHWOOD - Linda Marie Carter Bell, age 71, passed away peacefully at her home in Union County on January 15, 2020. She was born on July 5, 1948 to the late Roy W. and Mary Kathryn Carter. On August 1, 1971 she married John Ed Bell, and he survives. Linda graduated from West Liberty-Salem High School in 1966. She worked at Grimes Manufacturing in Urbana as a welder. Linda and John farmed for many years, recently taking over the Bell Family Farm in Union County where John was raised. Linda was President for eight years of the Richwood American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She was a past Master of the Claiborne Grange. She was a 4-H Advisor, and she also worked the election polls in Union County for many years. Linda was also preceded in death by her in-laws, John R. and Lydia Bell, grandparents Herber and Alma Bishop, sister-in-law Bonnie Carter, brother-in-law Jack Hole and nephew Ken Plank. She is survived by brother Herb Carter of West Liberty, sister Nancy Hole of Bellefontaine, nephew Chris Plank and niece Karen Hager, both of West Liberty, and nephew Stuart Carter of Alabama, as well as Bell brother and sisters of Union County and numerous extended family Bell and Carter nieces and nephews. There will be no services per Linda's request, and a private burial will be held at a later date.