URBANA - Linda "Kay" Sine, 67, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Kay was born January 26, 1953, the daughter of the late Paul and Pearl (Oberdier) Hefferline. Kay was a 1971 graduate of Urbana High School. She retired from Honeywell/Grimes. Kay was a devout member of the First Christian Church of Urbana, where she thoroughly enjoyed attending. She was a member of the Breast Friend Forever group, volunteered with hospice as well as Relay For Life of Champaign County for many years. She also enjoyed line dancing. Kay is survived by her husband of 27 years, Rick Sine; her daughter, Staci Salyers; her sons, Zachary Comer and Donald (Rachel) Sine; her grandchildren, Jessi and Matt Salyers; her niece and nephews, Julie (Glenn) Lapp, Jon (Sally) Lowry and Jeff (Paula) Lowry. She loved spending time with her family, especially her great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Ann Shafer and Sue Hefferline. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is strongly suggested. A Life Celebration Service will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Mike Stewart officiating. The family will receive friends 10 a.m.-noon prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County, 8044 Catawba-Mechanicsburg Road, Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.