SPRINGFIELD - Linda Sue Messer, 71. of Urbana, passed away February 8, 2020 in the McAuley Senior Living Center, Urbana, Ohio. She was born January 25, 1949 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Everett Leroy and Garnet Emma (Krause) Ridgley. Linda graduated from Patterson Cooperative in Dayton, Ohio, and retired from The NCR Corporation. She spent many of her later years as a greeter for Walmart. She is survived by her daughter, Amy (Jared) Evans of Urbana, one granddaughter, Raegan Evans of Urbana, sisters, Shirley Sheehan of California and Shirley (Carl) Reynolds of Pennsylvania and their children, one aunt, Twylah Vennon of Cambridge, Ohio and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents. Linda's family would like to thank the staff of McAuley Senior Living Center for the excellent care they provided over the past several years. The family will hold a private service at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.