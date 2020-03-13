URBANA - Linda Sue Schaffer, 59, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born October 10, 1960 in Springfield, Ohio. Linda enjoyed racing, fishing, camping and site seeing. She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Linda is survived by her husband of 43 years, Dale Schaffer; her daughter, Tabitha (Brian) Settle; her son, Michael (Desirae) Schaffer; her grandchildren, Shai-anne, Layne, Shyla, Selena, Abby, Devin, Brandon and Michael; her brothers, Roger (Linda) and Larry (Amanda) Mefford; her sister-in-law, Carolyn Mefford; special friend, Debbie Mefford; as well as a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Inez (Scott) Mefford; her brother, Norman Mefford.

A memorial gathering will be held 5-7 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made in Linda's name to the , Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459 or the the Cancer Association of Champaign County, P.O. Box 38125, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.