MECHANICSBURG - Linda Sue Scheiderer, 75, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born June 13, 1944 in Urbana, Ohio. Linda was a 1962 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. She retired after 33 years of service from Siemens.

She was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Chuckery, Ohio; where she enjoyed going to church functions with special family and friends. Linda was also a member of the F.O.E. Goshen Aerie #3974 Woodstock.

Linda enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and grandchildren, as well as hosting family holidays.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Raymond Scheiderer; her children, Steve Scheiderer, Sharon (Jon) Leeson and Sandra (Matt) Mayberry; her grandchildren, Zach Scheiderer, Kyle (Kelly) Mayberry, Morgan Leeson, Lauren Mayberry, Peyton "Sluggo" Leeson and Eli "Spike" Mayberry; her siblings, John (Sandy) Byerly and Doris (Don) Timmons-Wilt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Ruth (Becker) Byerly and her grandson, Lance Scheiderer.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, where the funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with Rev. Paul Schlueter officiating.

Following the service, the family would like to invite those who attend to join them for a time of food and fellowship at the Kathryn Burnham multipurpose building, at Goshen Memorial Park, 4150 S. Parkview Rd., Mechanicsburg, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 7960 St. Rt. 38, Milford Center, Ohio 43045.

