ST. PARIS - Lloyd M. Kniceley Sr., 78, of Quincy passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 after a long illness. Born March 18, 1942 in Sutton, West Virginia, he married Etta (Noe) on August, 20, 1962, and she preceded him in death. They had two sons, one of whom survives, Lloyd Jr. (Cindy) of Quincy, and Jeff who passed away in 2008. Lloyd had seven grandchildren, Jacob Kniceley (Mackenzie Schulz) of Quincy, Megan (James) Leonard of Vandalia, Caroline Kniceley of Troy, Rebecca Kniceley of Columbus, Brittany Kniceley of Columbus, Jeff Kniceley Jr. of Piqua and Taj Kniceley of Springfield. Great-grandchildren are Adrian Chavers, Oliver Kniceley, Nora Habayeb, and Christopher Leonard. He is also survived by four sisters, Shirley Allen of Cleveland, Charlene Albertson of South Carolina, Linda Witte of Dayton, Sandra Cantrell of Dayton, and a brother, Bobby Townsend (Willena) of South Carolina. A sister, Phyllis Miller of Dayton, also preceded him in death. Lloyd was retired from many years as a water well driller. He cherished being able to work with three generations, with his son Lloyd Jr. and grandson Jacob. He enjoyed spending time working in his garden and yard and spending time with his dog, Penny. Lloyd also loved hunting and fishing, enjoying many trips to Colorado and Idaho elk hunting as well as fishing trips top Canada, but most of all Lloyd loved going back home to West Virginia to hunt and spend time in the mountains of his childhood home. Private family only graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Rosedale Cemetery, St. Paris, OH. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.