ST. PARIS - Lois I. Zink, age 77, of St. Paris, Ohio, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:50 a.m. in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, OH. Born on January 20, 1942, Lois was a daughter of the late Lewis and Agnes I. (Denman) Bagley. She is survived by her husband, Steven W. Zink, of St. Paris, a son, Craig Zink of St. Paris, a daughter, Michelle Gau of Las Vegas, NV, and two grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Regina Jones of Jacksonburg, OH. Lois served as a cook for Graham Local Schools. She enjoyed knitting, quilting, crafts, and participating in the Silver Sneakers Cross Fit Group at the YMCA. A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Harmon Park, S. High St., Saint Paris, Ohio 43072 from 4 to 8 p.m. Condolences may be made at www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com. ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, Saint Paris, Ohio is serving the family.