MECHANICSBURG — Lois "Jean" Loveless, age 69 of Mechanicsburg, peacefully entered Heaven's gates Saturday, May 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 28, 1950 in Urbana, Ohio the daughter of Roscoe and Edna (Thompson) Rodgers. Jean was a 1968 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School and a member of the Mechanicsburg Church of God of Prophecy. Jean retired from the United States Postal Service after a successful career as a rural carrier for more than thirteen years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren; attending many sporting events, dance recitals, 4-H shows, and school musicals. Besides spending time with her grandchildren, Jean had a true passion for traveling and the adventure of being a free spirit. Jean will be remembered for her bright and energetic personality and amazing sense of humor. Jean is survived by her husband of 45 years, William Thomas Loveless; son, Ashley Thomas (Shana) Loveless of Cable, and daughter, April (Mike) Corbin of Mechanicsburg; grandchildren, Devonn, Paige, Kameron, Londyn, and Jules Loveless and Colton, Regan, and James Corbin; three sisters, Betty (Earl) Boggs of Mechanicsburg, Joan (Larry) Krukewitt of Springfield, and "best friend" Linda (Jim) Combs of Mechanicsburg; one brother, Raymond (Gloria) Rodgers of Nevada; and mother-in-law, Shirley Loveless of Mechanicsburg. She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Pauline Beavers of South Charleston, and Lillian (Bob) Wilson of Mechanicsburg; five brothers, Roscoe Jr. (Peggy) Rodgers of Pampano Beach, Dave (Betty) Rodgers of Mechanicsburg, Lloyd (Beverly) Rodgers of Mechanicsburg, Andrew "Jack" (Dema) Rodgers, and Roy (Myrene) Rodgers of Springfield. Although no public service will be held in Jean's memory, her family hopes that you will remember her in your own special way. A private graveside burial will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery of Mechanicsburg with Pastor Lisa A. Atchison officiating. Services have been entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home.



