URBANA - Lorene Turner, 81, of Urbana, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Urbana Place surrounded by her family. She was born January 14, 1938 in Louisa, Kentucky.

Lorene retired from Grimes Manufacturing after 42 years of service. She was a wonderful woman, with a very kind heart. She was a natural-born caregiver and would go out of her way to help anyone.

She is survived by her siblings, Frances (Jack) Landon, Phyllis (Ron) Amrine, and Curtis Ray Stidam; sister-in-law, Carol (Gene) Johnson; nieces and nephews, Vicky (Dan) West, Mike (Brenda) Landon, Angie (Doug) Sharp, Mark Landon, Jana Reigel, Brian Amrine, Racheal (Chip) Niswonger; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Virginia (Lyons) Stidam; her loving husband of 47 years, William "Bill" H. Turner; an infant son, Brian Howard Turner; nephew, Aaron Humble; and sister-in-law, Brendal Stidam.

Funeral services will be held at noon on on Monday, August 19, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana with Pastor Chuck Samson officiating.

The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service.

Burial will follow in Woodstock Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com