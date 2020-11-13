COLUMBUS - Mary Lou Pasini, age 84, passed away November 10, 2020 at Hearth and Home Assisted Living in Urbana Ohio. Born October 3, 1936 in West Mansfield, OH daughter of the late Albert and Annabelle (Tyler) Brannan. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Pasini. Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Connie Roberts of Urbana; and their children, Justin (Melanie) and Derek (Stephanie) Roberts; nieces including Lisa and Steve Wright; nephew Victor and Kim Pasini other relatives and friends. She will be remembered for her love of travel, country music especially Bill Anderson and playing slot machines. Funeral service will be held 12:30 p.m. Monday at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST 4661 Kenny Rd. where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers friends who wish may contribute in her memory to the caregivers at Hearth and Home Assisted Living in Urbana in appreciation of their devoted care.