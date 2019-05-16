URBANA - Louise Burkitt, 99, of Urbana, has crossed over to be in the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Urbana Place.

She was born October 1, 1919 in Poplar Grove, Ohio. She retired from Grimes Mfg. Louise loved serving Christ; she was a charter member of Catawba Christian Fellowship. She said," Urbana had always been home", "It was God's will to move to Champaign, County" (in 1962).

She loved cooking, gardening, especially her flowers, and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, all of her in-laws, and her church family.

She is survived by her children, Paula (Ken) Williams, Linda (Bill) Tissot, David (Nancy) Evans, Richard (Marsha) Evans, Steve (Susan) Evans, Debra (Paul) Wright, Marcia (Ned) Bailey, Rick (Susan) Evans; and step daughters, Betty Coffey and Brenda (Paul) Browning. She has 112 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Minnie Mae Mead and George Thompson, Paul Evans (husband and father of their children), Emmitt Burkitt (2nd husband), her brothers Carl Thompson and Harold (June) Thompson, her sisters Ruth (Ben) Hilterbran and Mary (John) Jenkins, her son Carl (Diane) Evans, a nephew, Stacy James Thompson (raised by Paul and Louise), her sons-in-law John Ball and Larry Reed, her grandsons Brandon Evans and Bryan Tissot, great-granddaughter Grace Phillips and great-grandson Colin Crisler.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 with Pastor Steve Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Catawba Christian Fellowship Church in Louise's memory, 58 Persimmon St., Catawba, Ohio 43010.

