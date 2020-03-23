URBANA - Louise Tullis went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 22, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Millard and Lillie Thornhill; husband, Robert Tullis; daughter, Emily Tullis; and granddaughter, Lisa Donnan. She is also preceded in death by brothers, Jim Thornhill, Larry Thornhill, Burrell Thornhill and Tom Thornhill; and sisters, Carolyn Cox and Virginia Wynn.

Louise is survived by her son, Tom (Pam) Tullis; sisters, Ruth Adams, Judy Thornhill and Linda (Bob) Jumper; brother, Roger (Sue) Thornhill; grandson, Todd Tullis; granddaughter, Ashlee (Brian) Dewitt; great-granddaughter, Taylor Tullis; great-grandsons, Cylis, Brandon (Makayla) and Layne; great-great-grandson, Colt; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Louise spent many years serving at the Urbana Senior Center and also led the effort to create a senior transportation system that serves seniors today.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Vancrest – special nurses, Heidi, Chelsey, Mary and Debbie. To all the wonderful nurses that cared for her, we thank you. We thank the food service workers, the housekeeping crew, and the wonderful physical therapy team. Also thanks to Melinda and Cindy who put some fun and activities in her life and special friend Paula who spent time with and read to her. Thanks to the administrative team who worked with the family to make sure she was getting what she needed. It was always important that her hair was absolutely perfect and we thank Terri Lyn for keeping her beautiful. We also thank "Skipper" (Rich) for keeping everything repaired and in good working order. Special thanks to Vicky Cox, who brought out Louise's desire to sing. Vicky's ministry allowed Louise to keep a song in her heart. Lastly, special thanks to her special friend and caregiver Max Wagner for tending to the small details and requests that Louise had. We will forever be grateful to all of her caregivers and friends that Louise and her family made at Vancrest.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Louise to the Champaign County Senior Services, 701 S. Walnut St., Urbana, OH 43078 or the Champaign County Animal Welfare League, 3858 OH-56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Terre Haute Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, where condolences can be expressed by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.