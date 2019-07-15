URBANA - Lucas "Luke" Garrett Whitt, 15, of St. Paris, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019.

He was born March 26, 2004 in Troy, Ohio.

Luke was a Sophomore at Graham High School. He enjoyed riding 4-wheelers, hunting, fishing, playing video games, and spending time with his family and friends.

Luke was a fun, loving person who never met a stranger. He will be sadly missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his parents, William R. (Shannon) Whitt, and Heidi (Ty) Burroughs; his brothers and sisters Jacob (Brittany), Kali (Tristen), Alivia, Derek, Bryce (Kimberly), Logan (Ian), Ryan (Alandria), Nate, Cody; grandparents Dr. Don and Kristen Sanders, Mike and Mary Burroughs, Mary Sue Thompson; several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

He is preceded in death by grandparents, William Whitt, Judy Blair, Lloyd and Judith (Brown) Legge, and Uncle Mark "Frank" Legge.

A celebration gathering will be held from 4-8pm on Thursday July 18, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Friday July 19, 2019 in the Jenkins Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Mark Hackworth officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vernon Funeral Home, 235 Miami St. Urbana, Ohio 43078 for the family.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com