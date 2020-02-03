URBANA - Lucy Iola Wells, age 100, formerly Of Coshocton, died Friday, January 31, 2020 at Urbana Place, Urbana, Ohio.

Born September 8, 1919, in Millcreek Township, she was the daughter of the late Wilbert Vernon and Vesta (Madison) Casey.

September 6, 1941 she married Glenn H. Wells, who preceded her in death January 9, 2002.

Lucy was a 1937 graduate of Keene High School. She was a longtime member of Keene United Methodist Church, was a 4-H advisor, former YWCA board member, member of the Y Y's Wives Club and a homemaker.

She is survived by three children, Linda Ferris of Johnstown, Kathy (Eric) Johnson of Zanesfield, John Glenn (Nancy) Wells of Dresden; eight grandchildren, Chris (Allison) Johnson, Stephanie (Ben) Jones, Greg (Crystal) Johnson, Nick (Brandy) Johnson, Jackie MacLaren, Marc (Jeanette) Wells, April (Dan) Snyder, Patrick (Lanette) Johnson; twenty great-grandchildren; one brother, Terence (Doris) Casey of Keene.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Anthony Glenn Johnson; ten brothers and sisters, Atlee Casey, Olive Hawk, Mary Hecker, Oren Casey, Ila Miller, Ivan Casey, John Casey, Dennis Casey, Milo Casey, and Sadie Adams.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the FREE FUNERAL HOME in Coshocton with grandson, Chris Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

