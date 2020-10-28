URBANA - Lulla Fay Kemp, 74, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in her home. Lulla was born March 1, 1946 in Paintsville, KY, the daughter of the late Noah and Edna May (VanHoose) Castle. She was previously employed at Drackett. Lulla enjoyed collecting angels, crocheting, and solving word searches. Lulla had a kind heart. But most of all, she loved her kids and grandchildren. Lulla is survived by her sons, Charles (Juanita) and LeRoy (Lula) Kemp; grandchildren, Bridget (Craig) Combs, James Kemp, Samantha Kemp, Kelly Moore, Amanda (Landon Frock) Kemp and Charles (Heather Thomas) Kemp Jr.; great-grandchildren, Darius, Jazzdyn, Kayson, Hailey, Braxton, Austin, Payton, Gwen, Zaria, Austin, Oliva, Nate, Jordan, Malona, McKenzie, Breklyn, Madison and Jayden; as well as her sisters, Betty May (Ronald) Hall and Emma (Terry) Robson, several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Maron LeRoy "Butch" Kemp, daughter, Penny Kemp, granddaughter Penny Fay Kemp as well as several brothers and sisters. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Chris Livingston officiating. The family will receive friends from 12-1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery, Conover, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lulla's memory to Vernon Funeral Home, 235 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078 to help offset funeral costs. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.